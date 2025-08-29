BRICS CCI Healthcare Summit Calls for Tradition-Innovation Synergy in Health

The BRICS CCI Healthcare Summit 2025, held in New Delhi under the theme “Bridging Tradition and Innovation,” was presided over by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav. The gathering brought together stakeholders from across BRICS nations to explore new models of collaboration in healthcare and wellness.

BRICS as a Global Force for Inclusive Growth

In his keynote, Shri Jadhav noted that BRICS represents nearly half of the world’s population, one-third of global GDP, and one-fifth of world trade. He emphasized that such scale brings responsibility, urging member states to work collectively towards inclusive and sustainable health growth models.

"As BRICS nations, our cooperation must not only address healthcare needs but also empower communities with solutions that are ethical, affordable, and sustainable," he said.

India’s Expanding Ayush Ecosystem

Shri Jadhav highlighted the rapid expansion of India’s Ayush ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Key achievements include:

Over 1,000 Ayush colleges , including more than 500 Ayurveda institutions .

A growing research network , supporting drug discovery, validation, and education.

Strengthened medicine production systems with regulatory oversight for quality assurance.

He also pointed to India’s efforts in digital health innovation, nutraceutical research, and integration of Ayush with public health systems, making traditional knowledge more accessible and evidence-based.

Growing Global Acceptance of Ayush

The Minister noted that Ayush systems are gaining recognition worldwide:

Brazil has communities of Ayurvedic practitioners.

Russia has included Ayurveda in its healthcare framework.

China continues to expand its traditional medicine alongside modern practices.

The Minister stressed that while the global Ayurveda and Yoga market is expanding rapidly, growth must be inclusive, ethical, and sustainable to protect traditional knowledge while fostering innovation.

Pathways for BRICS Cooperation

Calling for stronger intra-BRICS collaboration, Shri Jadhav identified several focus areas:

Public–private partnerships to boost research and product development.

Digital health innovation for wider outreach and integration.

Recognition of entrepreneurs, innovators, and farmers who form the backbone of the Ayush economy.

Harmonized regulatory frameworks across BRICS to expand markets for Ayush products and reduce vulnerabilities.

"By harmonizing standards and building joint frameworks, BRICS nations can establish a resilient and future-ready health ecosystem," Shri Jadhav emphasized.

International Collaboration and MoUs

The Minister also announced that the Ministry of Ayush has signed MoUs with 25 countries, creating a strong foundation for international partnerships. These agreements cover areas such as capacity building, research collaborations, and academic exchanges, helping Ayush find global acceptance and credibility.

Tradition Meets Innovation

As the summit concluded, Shri Jadhav urged delegates to seize the opportunity to forge new alliances and reimagine healthcare models that combine traditional knowledge with cutting-edge innovation.

He reaffirmed India’s vision to emerge as a global leader in health and wellness, positioning Ayush not only as a system of medicine but as a holistic lifestyle framework for preventive and curative health.