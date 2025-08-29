Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Magistrate Killed

A tragic road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in the death of Agra Additional City Magistrate, Rajesh Jaiswal, while his driver suffered severe injuries. Authorities reported that the collision occurred near milestone 77.

The vehicle, carrying Jaiswal and his driver, collided with a roadways bus after losing control. Ajay Singh Chauhan, Circle Officer of Karhal, confirmed that both individuals sustained significant injuries.

The critically injured victims were immediately transported to Safai Medical College, where doctors pronounced Jaiswal dead on arrival. The driver's condition remains critical as an investigation into the accident progresses.