Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Magistrate Killed

A fatal accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway claimed the life of Agra Additional City Magistrate, Rajesh Jaiswal. His vehicle collided with a bus, and despite being rushed to medical facilities, Jaiswal was declared dead. His driver remains in critical condition as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in the death of Agra Additional City Magistrate, Rajesh Jaiswal, while his driver suffered severe injuries. Authorities reported that the collision occurred near milestone 77.

The vehicle, carrying Jaiswal and his driver, collided with a roadways bus after losing control. Ajay Singh Chauhan, Circle Officer of Karhal, confirmed that both individuals sustained significant injuries.

The critically injured victims were immediately transported to Safai Medical College, where doctors pronounced Jaiswal dead on arrival. The driver's condition remains critical as an investigation into the accident progresses.

