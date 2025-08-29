Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmers India’s Soul, Urges Unity and Swadeshi

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended a grand ceremony at Shri Suttur Math to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji. The event was attended by saints, devotees, and representatives from across the political spectrum, reflecting the unifying spirit of the Math.

Religion as a Force for Unity

Addressing the gathering, Shri Chouhan said that serving the downtrodden is the truest form of worship. He contrasted the divisive tendencies of politics with the unifying nature of religion: "Politics divides, but religion unites, and today, religion has united all of us to serve humanity."

He praised the Math’s contributions in education, healthcare, and social welfare, describing its work as a model of selfless service and societal transformation.

Farmers as the Backbone of the Nation

The Minister, reflecting on his new role as Agriculture Minister, described agriculture as the backbone of India’s economy and farmers as its soul.

"Farmers are our life-givers, our food providers. Serving them is true devotion for me," he said.

Shri Chouhan highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, including schemes to:

Increase production and reduce costs of farming.

Ensure fair prices for crops.

Provide adequate compensation for losses due to natural calamities.

Promote agricultural diversification and integrated farming for higher returns.

He pointed out that unlike large landholdings in countries like the USA, Brazil, and Australia, Indian farmers often work on small and fragmented plots. This, he said, requires renewed policy efforts and technological innovation to make farming profitable and sustainable.

Call for Unity and Swadeshi

Moving beyond agriculture, Shri Chouhan spoke about global challenges, including tariff barriers imposed by certain countries and rising protectionism. He urged citizens to rise above political and ideological differences to safeguard national interests.

"Some countries are behaving like dictators, creating crises for the rest of the world. India must stand firm and united," he remarked.

He called upon every Indian to embrace Swadeshi products, echoing the Prime Minister’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat: "Every citizen should pledge to use only products made in our country. This is vital for strengthening our economy."

According to him, using indigenous goods would not only reduce dependency on imports but also boost local industries, farmers, and workers.

India’s Role in Guiding the World

The Minister added that while global humanity is suffering under capitalist excesses, India has the potential to guide the world towards eternal peace through its cultural values and inclusive development model.

He expressed confidence that by embracing unity, patriotism, and swadeshi, India would create new history and march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Legacy of the Math

Concluding his speech, Shri Chouhan praised Shri Suttur Math for blending spirituality with social service. He said its initiatives in education, healthcare, and empowerment of the poor are in alignment with India’s vision of an equitable and compassionate society.

The event celebrated the life and teachings of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, whose mission of service to humanity continues to inspire millions.