Controversial Municipal Amendment Sparks Debate in Himachal Assembly

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has passed the HP Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill 2025, extending the period for holding elections in new municipal corporations to two years. The bill sparked controversy, with the BJP opposing the move, arguing it flouts constitutional provisions and postpones necessary urban governance elections.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has advanced with the HP Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill 2025, aiming to extend municipal election timelines. Passed by voice vote on Friday, the bill proposes conducting elections within two years instead of the earlier mandated six months, amidst strong opposition from the BJP.

Protests erupted as the BJP claimed the bill contradicted public sentiments. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh introduced the bill, arguing that new municipal corporations require adequate infrastructure before elections can be effectively managed, aligning with expansions in urban areas.

The Opposition disputes these changes as constitutional violations, alleging the bill serves to delay elections. With urban population surging and previous deferments in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, and Assam, the debate continues on balancing urban growth with electoral timelines.

