Man Arrested for Impersonating Bishnoi Gang in Extortion Case

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai after allegedly impersonating the infamous Bishnoi gang to extort money and gold from a local businessman, a police official disclosed on Friday.

Identified as Tejas Shelar, the accused reportedly used his knowledge of the businessman's activities, accumulated while working at a private firm in Goregaon, to demand Rs 25 lakh and one kilogram of gold. His threat calls were intended to resolve personal debts of Rs 3 lakh, accrued through online gaming.

Prompt action by the Mumbai police resulted in Shelar's apprehension in Ambernath, just 18 hours after an FIR was lodged. He has confessed and is currently facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations continue.

