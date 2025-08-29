Contempt of Court: Jharkhand High Court Fines Four Officials

In a significant legal development, the Jharkhand High Court has found four senior officials from the Water Resources Department guilty of contempt. Each official faces a fine of Rs 25,000 for not complying with a court order concerning the salary dues of a former employee, Lakhan Prasad Yadav.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi ordered that the fines be deposited with the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) via the Registrar General's office. The officials found guilty include Principal Secretary Prashant Kumar, Chief Engineer Jameel Akhtar, Tenughat Dam Superintending Engineer Sanjeev Kumar, and Executive Engineer Ranjit Kujur.

This ruling follows a contempt petition filed by Yadav after his salary dues, ordered by the court in December 2020, were not settled. Despite multiple appeals and a Supreme Court dismissal, the department delayed the payments, prompting Yadav to file the contempt petition. The case is scheduled for another hearing on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)