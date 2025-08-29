Left Menu

Contempt of Court: Jharkhand High Court Fines Four Officials

The Jharkhand High Court fined four senior Water Resources Department officials Rs 25,000 each for contempt of court for failing to comply with a salary dues order for a former employee. Despite orders from both the High Court and Supreme Court, payments to Lakhan Prasad Yadav were delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:12 IST
Contempt of Court: Jharkhand High Court Fines Four Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Jharkhand High Court has found four senior officials from the Water Resources Department guilty of contempt. Each official faces a fine of Rs 25,000 for not complying with a court order concerning the salary dues of a former employee, Lakhan Prasad Yadav.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi ordered that the fines be deposited with the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) via the Registrar General's office. The officials found guilty include Principal Secretary Prashant Kumar, Chief Engineer Jameel Akhtar, Tenughat Dam Superintending Engineer Sanjeev Kumar, and Executive Engineer Ranjit Kujur.

This ruling follows a contempt petition filed by Yadav after his salary dues, ordered by the court in December 2020, were not settled. Despite multiple appeals and a Supreme Court dismissal, the department delayed the payments, prompting Yadav to file the contempt petition. The case is scheduled for another hearing on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
2
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
3
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
4
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025