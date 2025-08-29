Maratha Quota Protest: BMC Steps Up Amenities at Azad Maidan
Civic amenities, including water and toilets, have been provided around Azad Maidan in support of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservations. Despite earlier issues with locked facilities, the BMC has ensured ample sanitation and water availability for protesters.
Thousands of protesters have gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in support of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservations. Initially, there were complaints about locked toilets and closed shops, but officials have since taken action.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced enhanced amenities for protesters, including free access to pay-and-use toilets and additional portable toilet units. They also provided six water tankers and are arranging more. Gravel is being spread on access roads to combat muddy conditions.
To maintain cleanliness, sanitation staff have been deployed, and insecticide fumigation has been conducted considering the monsoon climate. A medical help desk and ambulance services are also on standby to ensure the safety and well-being of the protesters.
