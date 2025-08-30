EU Foreign Ministers Seek Unified Voice on Gaza Conflict Amidst Internal Divisions

Foreign ministers from the European Union are set to confront their differences over the ongoing Gaza war on Saturday, amid calls for a unified stance that embodies the bloc's values. EU humanitarian aid chief, Hadja Lahbib, urged the ministers to adopt a strong collective voice on the matter.

In Copenhagen, ministers from the EU's 27 member states will debate the war, which was a response to Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The conduct of the war by Israel, especially concerning civilian casualties and limited humanitarian aid, has drawn sharp criticism from several EU governments.

The controversy escalated after a hunger monitor linked to the UN reported famine conditions in Gaza, a claim dismissed by Israel. The EU remains divided, with some nations pushing for economic measures against Israel, while others prioritize continued dialogue. Currently, a proposal to curb Israeli access to EU research funds lacks sufficient support.

(With inputs from agencies.)