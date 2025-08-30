Dollar Dips as Interest Rate Cuts Loom

On Friday, the dollar weakened against the euro and Swiss franc, poised for a 2% drop in August, as traders looked ahead to a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Initial gains following U.S. inflation data faded, maintaining the dollar's losing streak.

The U.S. Commerce Department's reported Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index growth keeps the Fed on track for a widely expected rate cut. Current money market data reflects an 87% chance of easing, up significantly from last month, as shown by CME's FedWatch tool.

U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to influence monetary policy, including efforts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, add to the dollar's pressure. Cook's legal battle and market instability are further pressing the markets, as potential leadership changes at the Fed loom.

