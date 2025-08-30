Controversial Dismissal: DOJ Paralegal Fired Over Gesture to National Guard

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi terminated a Department of Justice employee on Friday for making an offensive gesture toward National Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C. The dismissed employee, Elizabeth Baxter, worked in the DOJ's environmental defense section.

The incident, first reported by the New York Post, involved Baxter allegedly raising her middle finger and using vulgar language at National Guard personnel. DOJ spokespersons Chad Gilmartin and Gates McGarvick confirmed the incident on social media, emphasizing the department's strong stance on supporting law enforcement. Attempts to reach Baxter for comment were unsuccessful.

This event occurred amidst heightened security measures ordered by President Donald Trump, who declared a crime emergency in the capital. This move included deploying federal troops to the city, a decision met with mixed reactions from political figures and local authorities.