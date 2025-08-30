Left Menu

Controversial Dismissal: DOJ Paralegal Fired Over Gesture to National Guard

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed Elizabeth Baxter, a DOJ paralegal, for making an inappropriate gesture to National Guard members. This incident occurred amid heightened security measures in Washington, D.C., following President Trump's crime emergency declaration. The decision underscores the tense political environment surrounding law enforcement support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 07:02 IST
Controversial Dismissal: DOJ Paralegal Fired Over Gesture to National Guard

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi terminated a Department of Justice employee on Friday for making an offensive gesture toward National Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C. The dismissed employee, Elizabeth Baxter, worked in the DOJ's environmental defense section.

The incident, first reported by the New York Post, involved Baxter allegedly raising her middle finger and using vulgar language at National Guard personnel. DOJ spokespersons Chad Gilmartin and Gates McGarvick confirmed the incident on social media, emphasizing the department's strong stance on supporting law enforcement. Attempts to reach Baxter for comment were unsuccessful.

This event occurred amidst heightened security measures ordered by President Donald Trump, who declared a crime emergency in the capital. This move included deploying federal troops to the city, a decision met with mixed reactions from political figures and local authorities.

TRENDING

1
Sabalenka Aims for Consecutive U.S. Open Titles with Victory Over Fernandez

Sabalenka Aims for Consecutive U.S. Open Titles with Victory Over Fernandez

 Global
2
Controversial Dismissal: DOJ Paralegal Fired Over Gesture to National Guard

Controversial Dismissal: DOJ Paralegal Fired Over Gesture to National Guard

 Global
3
Indian National Sentenced After Fatal Accident in Singapore

Indian National Sentenced After Fatal Accident in Singapore

 Singapore
4
Bridging Boundaries: Strengthening India-Japan State-Prefecture Ties

Bridging Boundaries: Strengthening India-Japan State-Prefecture Ties

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025