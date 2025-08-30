Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Farmer's Death in Sitapur: Tiger Attack or Not?

A 50-year-old farmer's death in Basara village under mysterious circumstances has triggered a debate. Locals claim a tiger attack, while a forest officer found no evidence. The incident is under investigation, with officials awaiting post-mortem results to determine the actual cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:11 IST
Mystery Surrounds Farmer's Death in Sitapur: Tiger Attack or Not?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the village of Basara, Sitapur district, the death of a 50-year-old farmer has sparked controversy. Locals insist he was killed by a tiger, a claim not supported by initial findings. Forest officials and police are investigating the perplexing incident.

According to eyewitness accounts, Rakesh Verma was working in his field when a tiger allegedly attacked him from behind. Neighbors, alerted by his screams, pursued the animal until it fled, abandoning the body. Despite these claims, officials found no evidence of a tiger attack.

Sitapur's Divisional Forest Officer, Naveen Khandelwal, stated that there were no marks or footprints consistent with a tiger assault. The investigation continues, with authorities awaiting post-mortem results for a clearer picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition Crises

Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition...

 Global
2
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

 India
3
From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

 Global
4
Commenting on vote theft allegations against ECI in Bihar, TN CM Stalin says, southern state has prowess to beat any conspiracies.

Commenting on vote theft allegations against ECI in Bihar, TN CM Stalin says...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025