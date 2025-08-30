Mystery Surrounds Farmer's Death in Sitapur: Tiger Attack or Not?

In the village of Basara, Sitapur district, the death of a 50-year-old farmer has sparked controversy. Locals insist he was killed by a tiger, a claim not supported by initial findings. Forest officials and police are investigating the perplexing incident.

According to eyewitness accounts, Rakesh Verma was working in his field when a tiger allegedly attacked him from behind. Neighbors, alerted by his screams, pursued the animal until it fled, abandoning the body. Despite these claims, officials found no evidence of a tiger attack.

Sitapur's Divisional Forest Officer, Naveen Khandelwal, stated that there were no marks or footprints consistent with a tiger assault. The investigation continues, with authorities awaiting post-mortem results for a clearer picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)