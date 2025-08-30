Explosive Blast Levels House in Kerala: Investigation Underway

An enormous explosion tore down an entire house in Keezhra, Kannapuram, early Saturday morning, drawing police suspicion of illegal explosive manufacturing.

The incident took place around 1.50 am at a rented property, causing not only its total collapse but also inflicting partial damage on four adjacent houses, according to local law enforcement.

A bomb detection and disposal squad is on-site to eliminate any residual threats, anticipating a thorough investigation. Residents reported potential human remains, though authorities have yet to confirm fatalities. The property owner is a retired schoolteacher, with the two occupants largely unknown to neighbors. Officials are delving into the possibility that the explosion happened during the illicit construction of crude bombs or firecrackers.

