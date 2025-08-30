Tragic Clash Over Grazing Rights Leads to Brutal Death

A shocking incident unfolded in Kushinagar, where a dispute over cattle grazing tragically escalated into violence. Utkarsh Singh, the son of an RSS office-bearer, lost his life following a brutal attack.

The Kushinagar police reported that the confrontation occurred in Semra Hardo village after Singh objected to cattle grazing on his field, leading to a violent altercation with the neighboring Yadav family.

Three suspects have been detained while a fourth remains at large. An FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is currently underway by local authorities.