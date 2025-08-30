Tragic Clash Over Grazing Rights Leads to Brutal Death
In a shocking incident in Kushinagar, a conflict over cattle grazing escalated, resulting in the death of Utkarsh Singh, son of an RSS member. The attack involved four men armed with axes and sticks. Three suspects are in custody, with a fourth at large, as police continue their investigation.
A shocking incident unfolded in Kushinagar, where a dispute over cattle grazing tragically escalated into violence. Utkarsh Singh, the son of an RSS office-bearer, lost his life following a brutal attack.
The Kushinagar police reported that the confrontation occurred in Semra Hardo village after Singh objected to cattle grazing on his field, leading to a violent altercation with the neighboring Yadav family.
Three suspects have been detained while a fourth remains at large. An FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is currently underway by local authorities.
