Tragic Property Dispute in Bihar: Two Dead, Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident over a property dispute in Bihar's Araria district, two lives were tragically lost. Jai Kumar Yadav was fatally shot by his relative, Nayan Yadav, leading to a violent retaliation.

Authorities reported that following Jai Kumar Yadav's death, his relatives allegedly set Nayan Yadav on fire, along with his house. The police intervened promptly to restore order and sent both bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest a property dispute as the catalyst. However, the sequence of events remains unclear as forensic analysis and thorough investigation are underway. Senior police officials are stationed on-site, gathering evidence to uncover the truth behind this grievous incident.