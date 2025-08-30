Tragic Property Dispute in Bihar: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
In a tragic property dispute in Bihar's Araria district, two relatives, Jai Kumar Yadav and Nayan Yadav, were killed in a violent confrontation. Jai was shot dead by Nayan over a property issue, after which Jai's relatives set Nayan and his house on fire. The police are investigating.
In a shocking incident over a property dispute in Bihar's Araria district, two lives were tragically lost. Jai Kumar Yadav was fatally shot by his relative, Nayan Yadav, leading to a violent retaliation.
Authorities reported that following Jai Kumar Yadav's death, his relatives allegedly set Nayan Yadav on fire, along with his house. The police intervened promptly to restore order and sent both bodies for a post-mortem examination.
Preliminary investigations suggest a property dispute as the catalyst. However, the sequence of events remains unclear as forensic analysis and thorough investigation are underway. Senior police officials are stationed on-site, gathering evidence to uncover the truth behind this grievous incident.