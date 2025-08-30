Jammu and Kashmir Resilience Amidst Nature's Fury
Amid inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed officials to monitor risk-prone zones continuously and evacuate residents. This directive follows deadly cloudburst and landslide incidents in Ramban and Reasi, leaving 11 dead. The governor emphasizes adherence to safety advisories and immediate relief efforts.
The Jammu and Kashmir region faces challenging weather conditions, prompting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to order officials to maintain a vigilant watch over risk areas and execute swift evacuations. This directive emerges after deadly incidents in Ramban and Reasi districts led to 11 tragic deaths, including seven from one family.
In addition to directing relief operations, Abdullah expressed condolences for the victims. Five children and their parents were buried in a Reasi landslide, while another family suffered casualties in Ramban. High-alert efforts are underway to prevent further tragedies.
Authorities are instructed to coordinate closely, ensuring non-stop monitoring and prompt assistance. Abdullah reinforces adherence to safety advisories, urging residents to stay vigilant against the ongoing adverse weather.
