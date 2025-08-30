Unveiling the Mystery: Dharmasthala's Untold Secrets
The SIT is investigating serious allegations of rapes and murders in Dharmasthala over two decades. Witness-complainant Chinnaiah has been taken to undisclosed locations linked to the investigation. A controversy involves temple administrators, leading to political protests and warnings of action if claims are false.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is delving deep into grave allegations of multiple rapes and murders purported to have occurred in Dharmasthala over the last 20 years. On Saturday, the SIT escorted accused witness and complainant, Chinnayya, to undisclosed sites for a spot mahazar, with tight security in place.
Sourced information indicates that Chinnayya has been moved to Bengaluru, allegedly where a human skull was obtained. The SIT is conducting mahazars related to Chinnayya's statements and has seized relevant documents during the operation. Details on the specific sites visited remain undisclosed due to security concerns.
The probe became controversial after Chinnayya, arrested for perjury, alleged he buried bodies of women showing signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala, implicating local temple administrators. This sparked protests from the BJP and comments from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar about consequences if the claims are false. Temple custodian Veerendra Heggade has expressed support for the SIT's formation.
