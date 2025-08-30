Teen Nabbed with 30kg of Cannabis in Delhi Bust
A 19-year-old man, Vivek Kumar, was arrested in East Delhi with over 30 kilograms of cannabis. Involved in trafficking for a year, he coordinated deliveries via social media. Kumar's capture followed a police interception. Authorities continue to search for the supplier and receivers.
A 19-year-old individual, Vivek Kumar, was apprehended near the Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi with an alleged stash of over 30 kilograms of cannabis, according to local authorities. The arrest, which adds to the intensifying drug crackdown, was confirmed by the Delhi police on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania highlighted that the accused has had a year-long involvement in supplying the cannabis, managing several deliveries across the city. Coordinating through social media channels, Kumar reportedly utilized location-sharing features to communicate with receivers in the capital due to the complexity of such operations.
The police intercepted Kumar on August 28 after he was seen acting suspiciously with four bags. Upon his detainment, a thorough inspection revealed 30.595 kg of cannabis. This contraband was allegedly handed to him by another individual, Suranjan Kumar Yadav. The authorities have filed a case under the stringent NDPS Act and are pursuing further inquiries to track other individuals connected to this supply chain.
