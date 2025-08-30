Left Menu

Tragic Death of Delhi Temple Sevadar Sparks Outrage

A sevadar at Delhi's Kalkaji temple was beaten to death over a dispute involving 'chunniprasad'. The brutal attack, captured on CCTV, led to one arrest. The temple community demands swift justice, labeling the incident a grave failure of law and order, sparking widespread concern for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sevadar at Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi was beaten to death following an argument over 'chunniprasad', according to police reports. Yogendra Singh, who had served at the temple for 15 years, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal assault by a group allegedly following a dispute over religious offerings.

The altercation, which escalated into violence, saw Singh attacked with fists and sticks, as detailed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari. The incident, which occurred in full public view, was captured on CCTV, prompting immediate calls for justice by the temple community and local leaders, who stressed the need for strict action against the perpetrators.

In response to the tragedy, an arrest was made, while efforts continue to apprehend other suspects involved in the incident. The case highlights grave concerns over safety and law enforcement in the region, with political figures questioning the state of public security in Delhi's religious spaces.

