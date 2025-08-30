Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ligai Dutt Nagar: Fatal Alcohol Incident

Two men died, and one is critically ill after consuming suspected illicit alcohol in Ligai Dutt Nagar village. The victims drank liquor brought from Haryana. Authorities are investigating the incident and awaiting post-mortem results to confirm the exact cause of death. One survivor remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Bareilly | Updated: 30-08-2025
Tragedy Strikes Ligai Dutt Nagar: Fatal Alcohol Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In Ligai Dutt Nagar village, a tragic incident unfolded as two individuals lost their lives, and another was left fighting for his, after allegedly consuming tainted alcohol. The victims, identified as Rambir, 35, and Surajpal, 60, reportedly ingested alcohol brought from Haryana.

The ill-fated event took a dire turn when their health rapidly deteriorated, prompting hurried attempts by family members to transport them to a hospital, only for Rambir and Surajpal to perish en route. The third individual, Bhagwan Das, also known as Neksu, is currently receiving treatment under serious conditions at a private hospital in Bareilly.

As authorities delve into the matter, Circle Officer Nitin Kumar disclosed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The investigation continues, with law enforcement pending confirmation of the true cause behind the unfortunate deaths through the awaited report.

