Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's demands within legal frameworks. Despite existing reservations for the Maratha community under SEBC, Jarange's indefinite fast for OBC quota persists. Significant decisions for Maratha education and employment occurred between 2014 and 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:41 IST
  India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Saturday that his administration is actively working within legal parameters to address the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Currently, a 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) category remains in effect. This comes as Jarange's indefinite fast, urging for inclusion in the OBC quota, continues into its second day.

Fadnavis highlighted that numerous pivotal decisions regarding the Maratha community's education and employment were made from 2014 to 2025, during which the BJP led government most prominently. Thousands of Jarange's supporters have gathered at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, further highlighting the movement's intensity.

