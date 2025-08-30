Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Saturday that his administration is actively working within legal parameters to address the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Currently, a 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) category remains in effect. This comes as Jarange's indefinite fast, urging for inclusion in the OBC quota, continues into its second day.

Fadnavis highlighted that numerous pivotal decisions regarding the Maratha community's education and employment were made from 2014 to 2025, during which the BJP led government most prominently. Thousands of Jarange's supporters have gathered at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, further highlighting the movement's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)