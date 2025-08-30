Drones: The New Vanguard of Modern Warfare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the crucial role of drones in modern warfare strategies. Highlighting their extensive use in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Singh advocated for their integration into India's defense strategies. His comments came during the inauguration of a new defense equipment facility in Noida.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the pivotal role drones are playing in contemporary military strategies. Speaking in Noida, Singh highlighted the extensive application of drones in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Singh noted that while traditional combat aircraft like Tejas and Rafale are prominent, drones have surfaced as vital equipment in scenarios where conventional machinery cannot be deployed. This reflects a crucial shift in defence tactics and priorities.
The event also marked the opening of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd's new defence equipment and engine-testing facility, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. Singh hailed the facility as a testament to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
