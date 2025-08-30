Top Brass Review Border Security Post Flash Floods in Jammu

High-ranking officials, including Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat and BSF ADG S S Khandare, conducted separate security assessments along the volatile India-Pakistan border following recent regional flash floods.

The delegations inspected damaged infrastructure in Kathua and Jammu districts, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to evaluate the aftermath of this week's unprecedented rainfall.

Security personnel are on high alert to prevent any infiltrations amid the damaged border outposts and grid, with praise for the BSF's ongoing rescue operations in stricken border locales.

