Top Brass Review Border Security Post Flash Floods in Jammu

High-ranking officials reviewed security and flood impact along the India-Pakistan border. Record rains caused severe flooding, damaging border infrastructure, and prompting security forces to stay vigilant against potential terrorist infiltration. The DGP and ADG inspected affected areas and praised relief efforts ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:31 IST
High-ranking officials, including Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat and BSF ADG S S Khandare, conducted separate security assessments along the volatile India-Pakistan border following recent regional flash floods.

The delegations inspected damaged infrastructure in Kathua and Jammu districts, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to evaluate the aftermath of this week's unprecedented rainfall.

Security personnel are on high alert to prevent any infiltrations amid the damaged border outposts and grid, with praise for the BSF's ongoing rescue operations in stricken border locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

