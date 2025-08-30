Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Russia's General Staff, announced a series of relentless offensives conducted by Russian forces along the Ukrainian front lines. His declaration came in a speech to his deputies, where he highlighted the strategic gains made by Russia in the war.

Gerasimov detailed that Russia has assumed almost complete control over the Luhansk region at 99.7%, along with significant control over the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. These assertions were made public through Zvezda, the official channel of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Since March, Russian forces have seized more than 3,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and captured 149 villages, marking a considerable expansion of territorial jurisdiction. Gerasimov's statement underscores the expansive and ongoing military operations conducted by Russia in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)