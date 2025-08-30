Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: CM Sukhu's Action Plan

In Himachal Pradesh, despite severe rains and disasters, pre-emptive measures helped reduce fatalities compared to 2022. Rehabilitation efforts are ongoing with infrastructure heavily damaged. Thousands of pilgrims and residents remain stranded. The state government seeks federal assistance to understand and mitigate frequent cloudbursts.

In an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that this year's heavy rains have caused widespread destruction, yet pre-emptive measures have minimized loss of life compared to 2022.

Massive damage to roads, electricity, water, and communication infrastructure has posed significant challenges. Despite this, Sukhu vowed to work closely with the public to rehabilitate affected families and is announcing a special relief package to support those displaced.

Efforts to restore essential services are underway, with helicopters deployed for evacuations. The Chief Minister called for a study on frequent cloudbursts, urging the central government for assistance. The situation remains dire with thousands stranded, as landslides and floods close critical roads, including national highways.

