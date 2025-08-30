Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: CM Sukhu's Action Plan

In an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that this year's heavy rains have caused widespread destruction, yet pre-emptive measures have minimized loss of life compared to 2022.

Massive damage to roads, electricity, water, and communication infrastructure has posed significant challenges. Despite this, Sukhu vowed to work closely with the public to rehabilitate affected families and is announcing a special relief package to support those displaced.

Efforts to restore essential services are underway, with helicopters deployed for evacuations. The Chief Minister called for a study on frequent cloudbursts, urging the central government for assistance. The situation remains dire with thousands stranded, as landslides and floods close critical roads, including national highways.