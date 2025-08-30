M A Saleem Appointed as Karnataka's New Top Cop
M A Saleem has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police in Karnataka. Previously serving as the Deputy Commissioner, he succeeds Alok Mohan and has 26 years of experience. Saleem is particularly recognized for his efforts in addressing Bengaluru’s traffic issues.
In a significant administrative move, the Karnataka government has appointed M A Saleem as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and Head of the Police Force.
Saleem assumed the role following Alok Mohan's retirement in May, bringing considerable experience from his previous position as Director General of Police for the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units, and Economic Offences.
A seasoned officer, Saleem has held 26 posts over a career spanning nearly 30 years and is acclaimed for his dedicated work in mitigating traffic congestion in Bengaluru.
