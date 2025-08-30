Left Menu

Israel's Aid Stoppage in Gaza Sparks Global Outcry

Israel will cease or slow aid to northern Gaza amid heightened military actions against Hamas. The decision, stirring international condemnation, coincides with dire humanitarian conditions in the area. The pause affects airdrops and aid deliveries, with implications for Gaza's civilian population amidst war-driven hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is poised to cease or slow humanitarian aid into northern Gaza as it intensifies its military operations against Hamas, an official announced Saturday.

This decision comes a day after Gaza City was declared a combat zone, escalating international criticism of Israel's government over worsening conditions for Palestinians and hostages.

The planned cessation will halt airdrops over Gaza City and reduce aid trucks, preparing to evacuate thousands south. This shift challenges aid efforts already falling short of the needed 600 daily trucks for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

