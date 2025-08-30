Israel's Aid Stoppage in Gaza Sparks Global Outcry

Israel is poised to cease or slow humanitarian aid into northern Gaza as it intensifies its military operations against Hamas, an official announced Saturday.

This decision comes a day after Gaza City was declared a combat zone, escalating international criticism of Israel's government over worsening conditions for Palestinians and hostages.

The planned cessation will halt airdrops over Gaza City and reduce aid trucks, preparing to evacuate thousands south. This shift challenges aid efforts already falling short of the needed 600 daily trucks for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)