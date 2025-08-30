Left Menu

Snatcher Sentenced: Justice Delivered in Swift Court Verdict

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for snatching a gold chain from a woman. Arrested in Gurugram, Abhishek was convicted following a thorough investigation by the police. The court, presided by Additional Session Judge Vinay Sharma, also imposed a fine on the convict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:51 IST
Snatcher Sentenced: Justice Delivered in Swift Court Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Gurugram has been sentenced to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the crime of snatching a gold chain from a woman's neck. The court proceedings concluded with Additional Session Judge Vinay Sharma ruling on Saturday.

The incident occurred on May 28, 2023, when the victim filed a complaint that a bike rider had sped away after grabbing her chain at Sadar Bazar. The case was promptly registered with the City police station, setting in motion an intensive investigation.

Law enforcement officials acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect identified as Abhishek of Sheetla Colony. Following a detailed probe, which led to the submission of evidence and witness testimonies, the court found Abhishek guilty, underscoring the gravity of his actions with a steep fine alongside his prison term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
2
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom
3
Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025