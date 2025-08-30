Snatcher Sentenced: Justice Delivered in Swift Court Verdict

A man in Gurugram has been sentenced to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the crime of snatching a gold chain from a woman's neck. The court proceedings concluded with Additional Session Judge Vinay Sharma ruling on Saturday.

The incident occurred on May 28, 2023, when the victim filed a complaint that a bike rider had sped away after grabbing her chain at Sadar Bazar. The case was promptly registered with the City police station, setting in motion an intensive investigation.

Law enforcement officials acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect identified as Abhishek of Sheetla Colony. Following a detailed probe, which led to the submission of evidence and witness testimonies, the court found Abhishek guilty, underscoring the gravity of his actions with a steep fine alongside his prison term.

