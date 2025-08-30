Mewat's Notorious Gangster Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter
A notorious Mewat-based gangster, Pappi, was arrested in Southeast Delhi following a brief police encounter. Known for numerous crimes across several states, he was caught with a stolen motorcycle and a loaded firearm. Despite sustaining a gunshot wound, Pappi was captured, and further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A notorious Mewat-based gangster was apprehended on Saturday in a dramatic police operation in Southeast Delhi's Okhla. The gangster, known as Pappi, had been evading capture for multiple offenses across states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala.
Pappi, whose real name is Pappu, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg when police intercepted him. Officers recovered a semi-automatic .32 bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle, heightening the urgency of his apprehension. The gangster had been linked to over 65 criminal cases, ranging from attempted murder to robbery and ATM thefts.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari stated that Pappi's arrest was made possible by intelligence revealing his movements. When presented with police orders to stop, Pappi allegedly shot at law enforcement, prompting officers to fire back, leading to his injury and eventual capture. Further investigations continue into his expansive criminal network.
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Operation Ends in Fatality in Pune
Assam Police Constable Arrested in Meghalaya On Assault Charges
Police extend permission for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by another day.
Karnataka Governor Lauds Police Force's Valor and Innovation
Jharkhand Police Rescue 62 Youths from Illegal Confinement