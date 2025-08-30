Mewat's Notorious Gangster Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter

A notorious Mewat-based gangster was apprehended on Saturday in a dramatic police operation in Southeast Delhi's Okhla. The gangster, known as Pappi, had been evading capture for multiple offenses across states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

Pappi, whose real name is Pappu, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg when police intercepted him. Officers recovered a semi-automatic .32 bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle, heightening the urgency of his apprehension. The gangster had been linked to over 65 criminal cases, ranging from attempted murder to robbery and ATM thefts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari stated that Pappi's arrest was made possible by intelligence revealing his movements. When presented with police orders to stop, Pappi allegedly shot at law enforcement, prompting officers to fire back, leading to his injury and eventual capture. Further investigations continue into his expansive criminal network.