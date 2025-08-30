Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence in Odisha POCSO Case
A special court in Odisha's Sambalpur sentenced a 22-year-old man to 30 years in prison for raping a six-year-old girl. The POCSO court also ordered Rs 13.5 lakh compensation for the survivor. The incident occurred in April 2024, and the sentence was delivered after a 14-month trial.
In a landmark ruling, a special court in Odisha's Sambalpur district sentenced a man to 30 years in rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a six-year-old girl, reflecting the judiciary's strict stance on crimes against children.
The 22-year-old convict was found guilty by the POCSO court under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Alongside the prison sentence, a penalty of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him.
The traumatic incident occurred on April 27, 2024, during a family wedding. The court's ruling, delivered after 14 months of meticulous trial proceedings, also included a directive for a compensation of Rs 13.5 lakh for the survivor, exemplifying justice and support for the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
