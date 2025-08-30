Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Cousins in Crime Nabbed in Delhi

Two alleged sharpshooters, Harshdeep and Naveen, linked to the Kapil alias Nandu-Venkat Garg gang, were arrested in Delhi after a brief gunfight. Both were wanted for involvement in a shooting and extortion case. Weapons were seized, and further investigation into the gang's activities is ongoing.

Updated: 30-08-2025 21:37 IST
  • India

Two alleged sharpshooters belonging to the Kapil alias Nandu-Venkat Garg gang were apprehended in Delhi's Rohini following a brief exchange of gunfire, police reported on Saturday.

The individuals, identified as Harshdeep (20) and his cousin Naveen (24), hail from Ambala Cantonment and Panipat in Haryana. They were wanted in connection with a firing and extortion case filed at Chhawla Police Station, according to police sources.

The encounter took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Sector 28, Rohini, after the Special Cell team, acting on specific intelligence, set up a trap for the duo.

When instructed to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police without any provocation, leading to retaliatory firing in which both sustained bullet wounds. They were promptly subdued and taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, a senior police officer stated.

Authorities recovered two sophisticated automatic pistols, a Glock-17 and a Star pistol, along with seven live and four spent cartridges from the scene. Investigators uncovered that Harshdeep, a school dropout, connected with gangster Venkat Garg via social media and was enticed under the guise of employment abroad but ended up engaging in criminal activities for the gang. His cousin, Naveen, who has a college degree, was reportedly ensnared with the allure of easy money.

The duo faces charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, with a new FIR lodged at the Special Cell police station, police disclosed. Ongoing investigations are looking into the gang's network and activities going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

