High Stakes: Yemeni Houthi Leaders Targeted in Israeli Strike

The Houthi government's leadership experienced a catastrophic blow when its prime minister and several ministers were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Yemen's capital, Sanaa. This development was confirmed by the Houthi news agency on Saturday via a statement from the Supreme Political Council's head, Mahdi al-Mashat.

The airstrike, which took place on Thursday, also wounded several others. Israel claimed the strike aimed to target senior officials of the Iran-aligned group, including its chief of staff and defense minister, as part of ongoing hostilities in the region.

This incident highlights the deepening crisis, as tensions between Israel and Iranian-backed groups, such as the Houthis, continue to rise. The Houthi regime has vowed to retaliate, marking a precarious escalation in an already volatile political landscape.

