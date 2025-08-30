Tragic Collision: Man Dies After Scooter Accident in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's R K Puram area, where a 29-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a scooter. The accident occurred on the evening of August 27 near the Jeevandeep Kusht Ashram.

The victim, identified as Jamna alias Billu, sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital by the scooter driver, Shyam Kumar, who arranged an autorickshaw for the purpose. Unfortunately, the man was declared dead during treatment.

Following a complaint from the deceased's son, police registered a case against Kumar for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The authorities have apprehended the accused and seized the scooter as the investigation continues.

