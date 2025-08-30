Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Man Dies After Scooter Accident in Delhi

A 29-year-old man named Jamna, also known as Billu, died after being struck by a scooter in Delhi's R K Puram area. The accident happened near Jeevandeep Kusht Ashram. The scooter driver, Shyam Kumar, transported the victim to the hospital where he was declared dead. Legal action has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's R K Puram area, where a 29-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a scooter. The accident occurred on the evening of August 27 near the Jeevandeep Kusht Ashram.

The victim, identified as Jamna alias Billu, sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital by the scooter driver, Shyam Kumar, who arranged an autorickshaw for the purpose. Unfortunately, the man was declared dead during treatment.

Following a complaint from the deceased's son, police registered a case against Kumar for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The authorities have apprehended the accused and seized the scooter as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

