Jammu Invokes BNSS to Control Water Tankers Amid Flood Crisis

Amid severe water supply disruptions in Jammu following incessant rains and flooding, district authorities have taken decisive steps to regulate the use of private water tankers. On Saturday, an official order under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was invoked to safeguard public health by ensuring fair water distribution.

The Jammu District Magistrate, Rakesh Minhas, stated that all private water tankers are now under the administration's control via the Jal Shakti Department, prohibiting their independent operation. Compliance with this order is mandatory, with violations subject to penal actions under the BNSS and related laws.

In a concurrent move, J&K Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana convened a high-level meeting to expedite restoration efforts. He ordered the urgent deployment of tanker services to areas in dire need, recommending the temporary use of private tankers to support existing resources, and appointed a nodal officer for coordinated efforts.