Left Menu

Gehlot's Crusade Against Paper Leaks Sets National Benchmark

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot highlighted the nationwide issue of paper leaks in recruitment exams, criticizing the BJP for inconsistency. Gehlot credited his previous Congress government's robust measures against such malpractices, setting legal precedents that inspired subsequent national legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:17 IST
Gehlot's Crusade Against Paper Leaks Sets National Benchmark
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Rajasthan High Court overturned the controversial 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam due to allegations of paper leaks, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the issue as a national crisis fueled by rising unemployment.

In a statement, Gehlot emphasized the stringent actions taken during his former tenure to combat paper leaks, which served as an example for the entire nation. He accused both Central and state governments of failing to prevent similar incidents, pointing out over 50 occurrences in various states.

Gehlot boasted about his government's pioneering introduction of harsh penalties, including life imprisonment for offenders and the formation of an anti-cheating cell which has led to numerous arrests. He criticized the BJP for their contradictory stance concerning exam cancellations and urged for uniform stringent laws to tackle the issue effectively.

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
2
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
3
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global
4
Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025