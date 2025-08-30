Gehlot's Crusade Against Paper Leaks Sets National Benchmark

Days after the Rajasthan High Court overturned the controversial 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam due to allegations of paper leaks, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the issue as a national crisis fueled by rising unemployment.

In a statement, Gehlot emphasized the stringent actions taken during his former tenure to combat paper leaks, which served as an example for the entire nation. He accused both Central and state governments of failing to prevent similar incidents, pointing out over 50 occurrences in various states.

Gehlot boasted about his government's pioneering introduction of harsh penalties, including life imprisonment for offenders and the formation of an anti-cheating cell which has led to numerous arrests. He criticized the BJP for their contradictory stance concerning exam cancellations and urged for uniform stringent laws to tackle the issue effectively.