Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

A 19-year-old, Vivek, was fatally stabbed and his cousin injured by four assailants in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The attackers, motivated by past enmity, fled after robbing a scooter. Vivek's family demands justice, mourning his death and questioning the unresolved grievances leading to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:46 IST
Vivek
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal stabbing incident in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, resulted in the death of a 19-year-old, Vivek, and left his cousin Aman severely injured. The attack, believed to be driven by past enmity, has left the local community and family members in shock and despair.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when a group of four armed individuals ambushed the victims. The assailants later robbed a scooter from a delivery boy to escape the scene, according to the police. CCTV footage confirmed the presence of the knife-wielding attackers.

Amid the family's grief and their quest for justice, the police have registered cases of murder and armed robbery and are actively investigating. Vivek's father lamented the loss of his son, pleading for accountability and resolution in light of this tragic loss.

