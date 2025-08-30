Fiery Protests Erupt Across Indonesia: A Nation in Turmoil

Across Indonesia, furious protests have erupted, leading to the burning of government and police buildings and resulting in several casualties. The tumult began after public anger over housing allowances for lawmakers and gained momentum after the death of a young ride-hailing driver in Jakarta.

Protesters attacked regional parliaments and police stations, prompting a heavy response from security forces who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds. Demonstrations have spread to multiple cities, marking a significant escalation in civil unrest.

Both local and national authorities are under pressure to address the grievances fueling the protests. Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subianto has canceled his visit to China amid the crisis, demonstrating the severity of the situation.