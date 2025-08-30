Horrific Incident: Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
A 22-year-old woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district reported being raped by five men after being lured with a job offer. The alleged incident occurred on a road between Udala and Balasore. Police have detained two suspects and are searching for the remaining perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 22-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by five individuals on Friday. According to police reports, the woman was picked up by two acquaintances under the guise of discussing a job opportunity.
She was taken to a remote area near Udala police station, approximately 80 km from her home in Bangiriposi. Three additional suspects joined them, and the woman was reportedly assaulted in a secluded spot connecting Udala and Balasore town.
The police have initiated a case at Udala police station following the woman's statement. Two suspects are in custody, while efforts to apprehend the remaining three are ongoing. The local community has expressed outrage as investigations continue.
ALSO READ
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation
Dramatic Capture: Cousins in Crime Nabbed in Delhi
Assam Police Constable Arrested in Meghalaya On Assault Charges
Controversial Elephant Exchange Sparks Investigation in Uttarakhand
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries