Left Menu

Horrific Incident: Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A 22-year-old woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district reported being raped by five men after being lured with a job offer. The alleged incident occurred on a road between Udala and Balasore. Police have detained two suspects and are searching for the remaining perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:11 IST
Horrific Incident: Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 22-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by five individuals on Friday. According to police reports, the woman was picked up by two acquaintances under the guise of discussing a job opportunity.

She was taken to a remote area near Udala police station, approximately 80 km from her home in Bangiriposi. Three additional suspects joined them, and the woman was reportedly assaulted in a secluded spot connecting Udala and Balasore town.

The police have initiated a case at Udala police station following the woman's statement. Two suspects are in custody, while efforts to apprehend the remaining three are ongoing. The local community has expressed outrage as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025