Horrific Incident: Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

In a distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 22-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by five individuals on Friday. According to police reports, the woman was picked up by two acquaintances under the guise of discussing a job opportunity.

She was taken to a remote area near Udala police station, approximately 80 km from her home in Bangiriposi. Three additional suspects joined them, and the woman was reportedly assaulted in a secluded spot connecting Udala and Balasore town.

The police have initiated a case at Udala police station following the woman's statement. Two suspects are in custody, while efforts to apprehend the remaining three are ongoing. The local community has expressed outrage as investigations continue.