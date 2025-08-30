Tragic Blast in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Unit

A tragic blast at an industrial unit in Delhi's Bawana resulted in one fatality and minor injuries to another individual on Saturday, as confirmed by local authorities.

The explosion took place at factory number B-86, located in Sector-1, DSIIDC, Bawana, and involved five fire tenders to manage the fire. Initial investigations suggest a cylinder or compressor may have caused the blast.

The deceased, Nazim, aged 35 and a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, was found unconscious and pronounced dead at the hospital. Legal proceedings are being carried out under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following this unfortunate incident.