Negligence Accusations Amidst Punjab's Devastating Floods

Amidst the devastation caused by severe floods in Punjab, Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has leveled accusations of mismanagement regarding dam operations and water headworks.

Warring argues that timely water release could have prevented the tragedy, citing that failure to act on weather forecasts constitutes 'criminal negligence'.

He appeals for accountability, pointing to the destruction in districts like Pathankot and Amritsar, urging action against those responsible for the crisis.