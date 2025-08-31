Left Menu

Negligence Accusations Amidst Punjab's Devastating Floods

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes alleged mismanagement of dams and water headworks as the cause of flooding in the state. He claims tens of thousands are homeless, with significant loss of life and resources. Warring demands accountability and punishment for negligent actions leading to the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:01 IST
Amidst the devastation caused by severe floods in Punjab, Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has leveled accusations of mismanagement regarding dam operations and water headworks.

Warring argues that timely water release could have prevented the tragedy, citing that failure to act on weather forecasts constitutes 'criminal negligence'.

He appeals for accountability, pointing to the destruction in districts like Pathankot and Amritsar, urging action against those responsible for the crisis.

