NIA Court Lifts Attachments: Unraveling the PFI Property Case

The NIA court lifted attachments on six properties and a bank account linked to the Popular Front of India. Previously tagged for anti-national activities and the murder of an RSS leader, the properties' link to PFI activities couldn't be established leading to their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:04 IST
NIA Court Lifts Attachments: Unraveling the PFI Property Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has revoked the attachment of six properties and a bank account allegedly connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). This follows the release of 10 other properties in June by the NIA court.

These properties were initially seized following a case against PFI for anti-national activities and the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in 2022. The court released said properties, citing insufficient evidence of the trustees' direct involvement with PFI activities.

Despite NIA's claims of PFI conducting training on some campuses, the court decreed that the properties' direct connection to anti-national activities couldn't be substantiated, prompting their release.

