Bolsonaro's Trial: High-Profile Coup Allegations at Supreme Court
Jair Bolsonaro faces a trial at the Brazilian Supreme Court, with charges relating to a coup attempt after his 2022 electoral loss. Prosecutors accuse him of orchestrating violence to retain power. The case, intensified by U.S. political remarks, will be determined by a five-justice panel before September 12.
On Tuesday, the Brazilian Supreme Court embarks on a pivotal trial concerning former President Jair Bolsonaro. Charged with trying to hold onto power despite his electoral defeat in 2022, Bolsonaro could face over 30 years in prison if convicted.
This high-profile case has gained further international attention following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments. Trump linked potential tariffs on Brazilian goods to Bolsonaro's legal battle, calling the trial a 'witch hunt'. These remarks have stirred nationalist sentiments in Brazil.
The proceedings involve a five-justice panel, with Justice Cristiano Zanin leading. The charges against Bolsonaro include masterminding a coup attempt, forming an armed criminal group, and causing significant damage during riots. Each justice will vote, with a three-vote majority needed for conviction.
