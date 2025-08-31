Terror Suspects Nabbed with Weapons in Poonch

In a significant development, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district apprehended two terror suspects accompanied by a cache of weapons, authorities announced on Sunday.

Tariq Sheikh from Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad of Chamber village were arrested during a coordinated police operation. Officials reported the recovery of two assault rifles and assorted ammunition at their behest.

The operation entailed raiding Sheikh's residence in Azamabad, where both individuals were taken into custody. Subsequent interrogations prompted further raids at Sheikh's rented quarters in Jallian village, leading to the discovery and seizure of the mentioned armaments.