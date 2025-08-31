Thousands of Corruption Cases Languish in Indian Courts

A staggering 7,072 corruption cases are awaiting trial in various Indian courts, with 379 lingering for more than two decades, according to the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) latest report. These findings underscore persistent delays that have plagued the Indian judicial system for years, raising concerns about justice delivery.

The report elaborates that, as of December 31, 2024, 2,660 cases were stalled for over a decade, while many appeals languish in higher courts. The CVC expresses worry over these procedural delays, particularly as the conviction rate dipped slightly from previous years, though it remained at a significant 69.14% in 2024.

Despite logistical challenges, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 502 corruption cases last year, with 859 public servants implicated. The agency faces criticisms for delays attributed to inadequate resources, voluminous record scrutiny, and the logistical challenge of tracing witnesses. These issues contribute to the prolonged judicial processes highlighted in the report.