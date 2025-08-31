Left Menu

Thousands of Corruption Cases Languish in Indian Courts

Over 7,072 corruption cases are pending trial across Indian courts, with some stretching back over 20 years. The CVC report highlights delays in 13,100 appeals and slow investigation processes due to various logistical challenges. Despite these hurdles, CBI secured a 69.14% conviction rate in 2024.

Updated: 31-08-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A staggering 7,072 corruption cases are awaiting trial in various Indian courts, with 379 lingering for more than two decades, according to the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) latest report. These findings underscore persistent delays that have plagued the Indian judicial system for years, raising concerns about justice delivery.

The report elaborates that, as of December 31, 2024, 2,660 cases were stalled for over a decade, while many appeals languish in higher courts. The CVC expresses worry over these procedural delays, particularly as the conviction rate dipped slightly from previous years, though it remained at a significant 69.14% in 2024.

Despite logistical challenges, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 502 corruption cases last year, with 859 public servants implicated. The agency faces criticisms for delays attributed to inadequate resources, voluminous record scrutiny, and the logistical challenge of tracing witnesses. These issues contribute to the prolonged judicial processes highlighted in the report.

