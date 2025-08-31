Left Menu

Sanitation Boost Amidst Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai

In response to the Maratha quota protests in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has mobilized 800 sanitation workers and arranged over 300 toilets. Protesters have free access to sanitation facilities, and provisions have been made for drinking water, garbage collection, and medical aid to ensure smooth conduct of the agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:57 IST
Sanitation Boost Amidst Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure cleanliness and facilitate protesters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed nearly 800 sanitation workers across Mumbai amidst the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. Over 300 toilets have been set up, particularly around Azad Maidan, to cater to the influx of demonstrators.

As thousands converge from various parts of Maharashtra for the reservation protest led by Jarange, the civic body emphasizes its commitment to maintaining hygiene and providing essential services. Potable water facilities, garbage collection, and medical assistance are among the provisions extended to participants.

The BMC has assured protesters of uninterrupted access to all public toilets and has additionally placed water tankers at strategic locations. A medical help desk, complemented by four teams and two ambulances, has been established to ensure the health and safety of attendees throughout the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India
2
Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

 Global
3
Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

 Global
4
Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger Courts

Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025