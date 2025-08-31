Sanitation Boost Amidst Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai
In response to the Maratha quota protests in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has mobilized 800 sanitation workers and arranged over 300 toilets. Protesters have free access to sanitation facilities, and provisions have been made for drinking water, garbage collection, and medical aid to ensure smooth conduct of the agitation.
In a bid to ensure cleanliness and facilitate protesters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed nearly 800 sanitation workers across Mumbai amidst the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. Over 300 toilets have been set up, particularly around Azad Maidan, to cater to the influx of demonstrators.
As thousands converge from various parts of Maharashtra for the reservation protest led by Jarange, the civic body emphasizes its commitment to maintaining hygiene and providing essential services. Potable water facilities, garbage collection, and medical assistance are among the provisions extended to participants.
The BMC has assured protesters of uninterrupted access to all public toilets and has additionally placed water tankers at strategic locations. A medical help desk, complemented by four teams and two ambulances, has been established to ensure the health and safety of attendees throughout the protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
