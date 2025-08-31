Supreme Court Clarifies Motor Vehicle Taxation: Closed Premises Exempt
The Supreme Court ruled that motor vehicle tax should not be imposed on vehicles not used in a 'public place.' The decision came after an Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement was challenged, involving the use of vehicles within the closed premises of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. This verdict exempts such vehicles from taxation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has ruled that motor vehicle tax should not burden owners if their vehicles are confined to non-public spaces. The judgement followed an appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision concerning the use of vehicles within restricted areas like the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited premises.
A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that motor vehicle tax connects to the use of public infrastructure, as outlined in section 3 of The Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1963. Consequently, vehicles not used or intended for use in a 'public place' should be exempt from this tax.
This verdict benefits firms such as the appellant, engaged in logistics services within an enclosed central dispatch yard, by relieving them of unnecessary tax liabilities. The Court's decision aligns with the earlier judgement of a single judge from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, contrary to the division bench's overturning of that judgement.
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Water-Powered Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Unveils 10-Year Roadmap for Sports Development
Krishna River Water Reaches Kuppam: A Milestone in Andhra Pradesh's Irrigation
Cotton Farmers Protest as Import Duty Exemption Extends
U.S. Revokes Chip Equipment Exemptions: Impact on Korean Giants