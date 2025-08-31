Left Menu

Dramatic Highway Arrest: Shooter with Bounty Nabbed

A man with a bounty of Rs 25,000 was arrested after a shootout with Haryana Police's STF on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. Rohit, a suspected gang shooter with cases in Rajasthan and Haryana, was planning a crime in Gurugram. Injuries led to his hospitalization post-arrest.

Updated: 31-08-2025 14:07 IST
A man carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 was arrested following a shootout with the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) on the Faridabad-Gurugram road, officials reported Sunday.

Rohit, alleged to be a shooter for a criminal gang, has three criminal cases against him—two in Rajasthan and one in Haryana. Law enforcement intercepted him as he planned a significant crime in Gurugram.

Responding to a credible tip-off, police laid a trap near the Baliyawas village along the Faridabad-Gurugram road, according to STF DSP Preetpal Singh Sangwan. After a brief exchange of gunfire, Rohit sustained bullet injuries and was taken into custody, later receiving medical attention at Gurugram General Hospital and being referred to PGIMS Rohtak.

