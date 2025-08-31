Dramatic Highway Arrest: Shooter with Bounty Nabbed

A man carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 was arrested following a shootout with the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) on the Faridabad-Gurugram road, officials reported Sunday.

Rohit, alleged to be a shooter for a criminal gang, has three criminal cases against him—two in Rajasthan and one in Haryana. Law enforcement intercepted him as he planned a significant crime in Gurugram.

Responding to a credible tip-off, police laid a trap near the Baliyawas village along the Faridabad-Gurugram road, according to STF DSP Preetpal Singh Sangwan. After a brief exchange of gunfire, Rohit sustained bullet injuries and was taken into custody, later receiving medical attention at Gurugram General Hospital and being referred to PGIMS Rohtak.

(With inputs from agencies.)