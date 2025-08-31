Dramatic Arrest: Rs 25,000 Bounty Criminal Apprehended

A man carrying a Rs 25,000 bounty was apprehended after exchanging gunfire with Haryana Police's Special Task Force on the busy Faridabad-Gurugram road, officials reported on Sunday.

The accused, known as Rohit, is suspected to have ties with a notorious criminal gang, with three criminal cases against him across Rajasthan and Haryana.

Authorities laid a strategic trap near Baliyawas village following a tip-off about a planned crime in Gurugram. Despite a brief shootout, the suspect was injured and captured, receiving immediate medical attention before being transferred to PGIMS Rohtak.