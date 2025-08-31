Dramatic Arrest: Rs 25,000 Bounty Criminal Apprehended
A man with a Rs 25,000 bounty, identified as Rohit, was arrested by Haryana Police's STF after an exchange of fire. He is linked to three criminal cases and was planning a major crime in Gurugram when intercepted. The suspect was injured during the shootout.
A man carrying a Rs 25,000 bounty was apprehended after exchanging gunfire with Haryana Police's Special Task Force on the busy Faridabad-Gurugram road, officials reported on Sunday.
The accused, known as Rohit, is suspected to have ties with a notorious criminal gang, with three criminal cases against him across Rajasthan and Haryana.
Authorities laid a strategic trap near Baliyawas village following a tip-off about a planned crime in Gurugram. Despite a brief shootout, the suspect was injured and captured, receiving immediate medical attention before being transferred to PGIMS Rohtak.
