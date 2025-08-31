Tragic Firecracker Factory Blast: Two Dead, Five Injured in Gudamba
A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker factory in Gudamba claimed two lives and injured five others. The blast damaged several adjacent houses, causing part of a roof to collapse. Rescue operations are underway while the injured receive medical care. Authorities investigate the incident's cause.
- Country:
- India
An explosion at a firecracker factory in Gudamba led to two fatalities and five injuries, officials reported on Sunday. The blast, which occurred at midday, caused significant structural damage to nearby houses, trapping several people under debris.
Rescue operations quickly ensued following the collapse of part of the roof. Five individuals were extracted from the crushing rubble and rushed to medical facilities. While three victims are stable, the condition of two remains critical, according to District Magistrate Vishak G.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and has directed immediate relief and rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the explosion's cause and ensuring the injured receive prompt medical attention.
