Left Menu

Double Arrest in Bindapur Murder Case Unravels Criminal History

Two men were apprehended in connection with a murder in Dwarka's Bindapur area. The 35-year-old victim, Kuldeep, was stabbed in the chest, leading to his death. The suspects, Pawan Kumar and Vipin, attempted to evade arrest by switching off their mobile phones and changing hideouts. Pawan has a prior criminal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:03 IST
Double Arrest in Bindapur Murder Case Unravels Criminal History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two men have been arrested linked to the murder of a 35-year-old man in the Bindapur area of Dwarka, officials reported on Sunday.

The suspects, Pawan Kumar, 23, from Uttam Vihar, and Vipin, 19, from Bhagwati Vihar, were apprehended following intensive police investigation.

On August 17, police received a call about a man named Kuldeep, who was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital in Uttam Nagar due to a fatal stab wound to his chest. The incident followed a violent altercation involving the accused, as per the victim's nephew. The accused reportedly tried to evade capture by disabling their mobile phones and moving between hiding spots. Pawan, who has a criminal background, was arrested later than Vipin. Authorities are actively seeking other suspects related to the case as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025