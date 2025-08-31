Double Arrest in Bindapur Murder Case Unravels Criminal History

In a significant development, two men have been arrested linked to the murder of a 35-year-old man in the Bindapur area of Dwarka, officials reported on Sunday.

The suspects, Pawan Kumar, 23, from Uttam Vihar, and Vipin, 19, from Bhagwati Vihar, were apprehended following intensive police investigation.

On August 17, police received a call about a man named Kuldeep, who was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital in Uttam Nagar due to a fatal stab wound to his chest. The incident followed a violent altercation involving the accused, as per the victim's nephew. The accused reportedly tried to evade capture by disabling their mobile phones and moving between hiding spots. Pawan, who has a criminal background, was arrested later than Vipin. Authorities are actively seeking other suspects related to the case as investigations continue.