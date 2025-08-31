Tragic End: Stepmother's Rage Turns Fatal for Young Boy
An eight-year-old boy named Deepak was allegedly beaten to death by his stepmother in Fattupur village. The stepmother used tongs and a rolling pin in the assault. The tragedy unfolded after the boy soiled his clothes, angering the stepmother. The woman has been arrested, and evidence is being gathered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old boy, Deepak, met a tragic end allegedly at the hands of his stepmother in Shravasti district's Fattupur village, police reported on Sunday.
The police have apprehended the accused woman and recovered the tongs and rolling pin purportedly used in the assault. The incident unfolded when the boy soiled his clothes, infuriating his stepmother, Archana.
Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia stated that the boy's father, a laborer in Delhi, had left the boy with his family. The accused later confessed to striking the boy in a fit of rage. Forensic teams are now gathering evidence at the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foiled Assassination Plot in Bahraich: Police Nab Hired Killers
Delhi Drug Bust: Nigerian Nationals Arrested with Cocaine
Double Arrest in Bindapur Murder Case Unravels Criminal History
Dramatic Arrest: Rs 25,000 Bounty Criminal Apprehended
FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah: Police.