Left Menu

Tragic End: Stepmother's Rage Turns Fatal for Young Boy

An eight-year-old boy named Deepak was allegedly beaten to death by his stepmother in Fattupur village. The stepmother used tongs and a rolling pin in the assault. The tragedy unfolded after the boy soiled his clothes, angering the stepmother. The woman has been arrested, and evidence is being gathered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:47 IST
Tragic End: Stepmother's Rage Turns Fatal for Young Boy
Deepak
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy, Deepak, met a tragic end allegedly at the hands of his stepmother in Shravasti district's Fattupur village, police reported on Sunday.

The police have apprehended the accused woman and recovered the tongs and rolling pin purportedly used in the assault. The incident unfolded when the boy soiled his clothes, infuriating his stepmother, Archana.

Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia stated that the boy's father, a laborer in Delhi, had left the boy with his family. The accused later confessed to striking the boy in a fit of rage. Forensic teams are now gathering evidence at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025