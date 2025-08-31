Tragic End: Stepmother's Rage Turns Fatal for Young Boy

An eight-year-old boy, Deepak, met a tragic end allegedly at the hands of his stepmother in Shravasti district's Fattupur village, police reported on Sunday.

The police have apprehended the accused woman and recovered the tongs and rolling pin purportedly used in the assault. The incident unfolded when the boy soiled his clothes, infuriating his stepmother, Archana.

Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia stated that the boy's father, a laborer in Delhi, had left the boy with his family. The accused later confessed to striking the boy in a fit of rage. Forensic teams are now gathering evidence at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)